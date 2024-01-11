City of Grand Rapids offering free sled libraries this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department has several free sled libraries available this winter!

FOX 17 stopped by Richmond Park, one of the locations with a free sled library, Wednesday to check it out.

"We're just having some fun sledding. It's the first time we've been because there hasn't been a lot of snow," Grady said.

"This sledding hill is like the best sledding hill you can find," Desmond added.

"Oh, they love it. They love it. They're excited," mom Jayme Copeland told FOX 17.

This marks the first season the city of Grand Rapids has these free sledding libraries available.

"We decided let's just leave sleds in the park and let people come to them whenever they're ready," GR Outside Supervisor Sam Truby said. "Going outside sometimes costs money. Sometimes it's expensive. We're trying to kind of address those barriers."

Each sled library has about 15 sleds available for kids and families to use.

"That's actually one of the reasons why we came here today [Wednesday] because it's often hard to, like, bring extra sleds, especially if you have a bigger family," mom Sara VanderVelde told us. "I hope that they keep popping up, like, around the city and other areas."

"Have fun. Do some stuff to get out of the house. Try to get off video games, get off screens and live life," Landon suggested to other kids thinking about heading to a park with a sled library.

More information about the city’s sled libraries is listed below:



FREE— Mulick Park: Parking lot is open, plowed

FREE— Plaster Creek Family Park: Gates are closed; street parking available

FREE— Richmond Park: Main parking lot off Richmond Ave. is open, plowed

While these three sled libraries are free to use, the department is accepting donations to help it provide more activities like this for the Grand Rapids community.

