City of Grand Rapids launches new lead-reduction initiative for 3rd Ward

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids has launched a new initiative to reduce lead levels in the city’s Third Ward.

The city’s “participatory budgeting” process allocated $500,000 toward combating lead. They are already working to replace all lead pipes.

The money will help people whose pipes have yet to be replaced while delivering resources for other home-based lead hazards.

We’re told every resident will be handed a “lead-reducing water kit,” which includes a filtered water pitcher and an optional assessment for lead risks in the home.

Those kits may be delivered or picked up.

Visit the city’s website for more information.

