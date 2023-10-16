City of Grand Rapids: Keep leaves away from storm drains

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids officials are reminding the public to keep leaves away from storm drains when raking this fall.

The city says storm drains are meant to filter out unwanted debris before the latter makes it into larger water bodies.

We’re told leaves tend to block drains and cause flooding in the city’s streets.

Crews clear away 4,000 of the city’s 17,000 storm drains each year, officials say.

Visit the city’s website for options to dispose yard waste.

Consider adopting a drain with the Lower Grand Rapids Organization of Watersheds.

