City of Grand Rapids condemns historic Keeler Building

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A historic building in downtown Grand Rapids has been condemned.

Someone filed a complaint last month decrying the Keeler Building's condition, according to the city of Grand Rapids.

We’re told the building’s owner did not respond to the notice of complaint within the 21 days allotted.

The city says the building was inspected last week and multiple code violations were detected, including broken windows, damaged bricks, and missing and damaged tiles. The building also did not have running water in at least a decade.

A vacant-building notice has since been posted, city officials say. The building’s owner has two months to address the violations or else fines and fees may be processed.

