City looking for ideas to complete Community Master Plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The look, feel, and growth of Grand Rapids is in your hands— at least if you come to the Community Master Plan launch-party nights.

Tuesday February 21 to Thursday February 23, city officials, community representatives, and business owners will be there to talk to anyone interested in proposing an idea.

The goal is to gather perspective as they update the Community Master Plan published in 2002.

Here's the schedule:

Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 5-7 p.m.

Grand Rapids Public Schools University

1400 Fuller Ave. NE

Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 5-7 p.m.

Union High School

1800 Tremont Blvd. NW

Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5-7 p.m.

Alger Middle School

921 Alger St. SE

Each night will focus on the city wards in which they're held, but you're encouraged to come no matter which ward you live in or want to talk about.

If you have an idea, or want to know the direction of plans for the city, register here.

The city will have more information for those who can't attend in person here by February 15.