City: Fireworks catch tree on fire in Grand Rapids neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The week leading up to the Fourth of July is always filled with fireworks exploding in the skies above the U.S., but West Michigan's biggest city is warning people to be careful when lighting fireworks.

On Wednesday night the Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to a tree fire on Griggs Street SW near Buchanan Avenue. The burning limbs were close to a garage, but firefighters put out the flames before they spread. The garage's siding warped from the heat.

Investigators determined the fire was sparked by fireworks, which reportedly had been going off for roughly 45 minutes in the area before the fire started.

City officials say the incident is a warning for anyone planning to use fireworks to celebrate the holiday.

"Fireworks can cause serious damage to both property and people if not used properly," Grand Rapids Fire Marshal Bill Smith said. "This fire is a reminder of the risks fireworks pose, especially in neighborhoods with dry vegetation and structures close by."

The Grand Rapids Fire Department recommends taking the following steps to reduce your risk of a fireworks-related injury:

Always read and follow the instructions on the fireworks packaging.



Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case of a malfunction or fire.

Never allow children to handle or ignite fireworks. Sparklers can burn at extremely high temperatures, causing serious injuries.

Never point fireworks at people, animals, or any other objects. Move quickly away from fireworks once lit.

Use fireworks only on a smooth, flat surface, and away from homes, dry leaves, and other flammable materials.

Never attempt to light fireworks while holding them in your hand.

If a firework fails to ignite, wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

Never ignite fireworks in glass or metal containers.

Keep unused fireworks away from lit ones to prevent accidental ignition.

Make sure your home and yard are free from fireworks debris before going to bed, and ensure that smoke alarms are working.

In the City of Grand Rapids, fireworks are only allowed to be used from June 29 to July 5. Fireworks can only be lit from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on those dates. Violating the city ordinance can result in a $1,000 fine.

