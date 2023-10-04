Watch Now
City Built Brewing Company announces collaboration with Hispanic, Latinx brewers

Posted at 3:28 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 15:28:45-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City Built Brewing Company (CBBC) announced Wednesday it is highlighting the contributions of Hispanic and Latinx brewers with a new collaboration.

In addition to showcasing the flavor and culture of expert brewers, the Mi Gente beer collaboration also distributes some of the company’s profits to causes supporting Hispanic and Latinx communities, according to CBBC.

We’re told it’s part of an effort to give back and deepen connections between consumers and brewers.

CBBC invites other breweries to join the Mi Gente collaboration.

