GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Plays, musicals, and a concert series— The 2024 season at Circle Theater is shaping up to be one of their most diverse yet.

From crowd-leasers like Monty Python’s Spamalot, to inspiring and impactful stories like A Raisin in the Sun and Tick, Tick... Boom!, to dance, jazz, and the music of Prince, it’s hard not to want to spend an evening inside the Performing Arts Center of Aquinas College.

Circle Theater

Circle Theater’s 2024 season runs May 16-Sept 21.

Tickets range from $20-$34.