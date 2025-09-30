Chess on the Grand River? How historically low water levels led to a viral video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chess, apparently, is a water sport.

In a stunt seen by millions on the internet, two West Michigan men waded into the Grand River this September to play a game of chess, soaking their suits as they sipped a bottle of wine.

No, they weren't a part of ArtPrize. No, it wasn't a date. When the depth of the river hit a historically low level this month, David Siroonian and Lincoln Grwinski simply saw an opportunity. They did it for the love of the board game.

"Chess deserves to be played on water," Siroonian said.

Per the latest data from the U.S. Geological Survey, the depth of the Grand River in Grand Rapids reached historic lows this season, falling to 0.58 feet on Sept. 18, 2025, the lowest USGS-recorded water level this century. As of the publication of this article, the river's depth is still below one foot.

"Chess has to stop being dry," said Grwinski, whose viral video of the stunt currently has 2.8 million views on TikTok.

"Chess needs to be soaking wet," he said.

A few Fridays ago, Siroonian texted Grwinski a photo of a metal table in the middle of the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids, placed there by a local fisherman.

"Dude, we have to play chess at this table," he said.

At work at the time, Grwinski agreed.

"We have to dress really fancy. We have to get wine," he said. "Super distinguished."

With a chess set and a set of chairs they found on Facebook Marketplace, the two friends pulled off their plan that same day. As they played — the cools waters of the river lapping at the seats of their chairs — a crowd watched the game from the nearby Bridge Street Bridge.

"We were genuinely playing a full game," Grwinski said. "And it was a good game, genuinely down to the wire."

After an hour and a half in the drink, Siroonian won. No need for a Gatorade bath, though, as his clothes were already soaked. The two then walked out of the river, returned the chairs to the person who was trying to sell them and posted a video of the game later that night.

"We woke up the next morning and it was popping off," Grwinski said. "Crazy."

The fisherman who put the table in the river is now Facebook friends with Grwinski. A number of branded accounts, including Mr. Peanut, Cheez-It and chess.com commented on Grwinski's TikTok.

"Please give us a subscription," Grwinski said. "We want to make it big."

As for the legality of the stunt, the Grand Rapids City Code says "no person shall bathe, swim or enter the waters of Grand River" unless their "trade, business or occupation requires him or her to so enter said waters."

The chess players, though, say the waters of Michigan's second-largest river are ready for a sea change.

"We can't have this type of suppression on recreational activities in Michigan," Grwinski said.

“Changes is where it starts for chess," Siroonian said with a laugh. "As easy as one pawn move forward."

