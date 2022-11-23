Chef Jenna delivering 800 Thanksgiving meals to healthcare workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A well-known West Michigan chef wants to make sure hundreds of healthcare workers get a delicious Thanksgiving meal for free.

Jenna Arcidiacono, also known as “Chef Jenna,” is the owner of Amore Trattoria Italiana in Comstock Park.

She plans to deliver meals to healthcare workers at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Chef Jenna’s team stopped by Helen DeVos around 11 a.m. Wednesday with the first round of food.

“They’ve been very busy, and so it’s just kind of nice to have a little bit of a break in your day where someone made you a meal,” Chef Jenna explained to FOX 17 Wednesday. “Try to think of maybe a neighbor who could use some leftovers from you or, you know, think, think outside the box a little bit and spread some love and food if you have extra.”

They plan to make three more stops by Thursday night to ensure staff working both dayside and nightside shifts have plenty to eat this Thanksgiving.

"We're so grateful for our team members taking care of all of the kids in our community, and certainly everybody who really appreciates their great work, so you know, really grateful for our team," added Kelly Dyer, the president of Corewell Health Foundation.

Volunteers plan to deliver a total of 800 meals to the children’s hospital between Wednesday morning and Thanksgiving night.

