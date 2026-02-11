Check out this dinghy!: Grand Rapids Boat Show anchors at DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — AHOY!

The 81st annual Grand Rapids Boat Show is dropping the anchor at DeVos Place in Downtown Grand Rapids starting today and floating into the weekend.

Over 30 dealers will have more than 400 boats from 80 manufacturers on display for anyone looking to buy, or maybe just looking to daydream about warmer days ahead here in West Michigan.

Wednesday, February 11 2:00pm – 8:00pm

Thursday, February 12 12:00pm – 8:00pm

Friday, February 13 12:00pm – 9:00pm

Saturday, February 14 10:00am – 9:00pm

Sunday, February 15 10:00am – 5:00pm

Tickets: $12 adults, $5 children aged 6 to 14. Kids 5 and under are admitted free.

The show started in 1946 as the West Michigan Sportland Boat Show with less than 25,000 square feet of space. It has now ballooned to 250,000 square feet of displays, food, and family-friendly demonstrations and shows.

Special Features:



Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube