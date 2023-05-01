Celebration Cinema announces campaign to support local mental health services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Celebration Cinema has announced its Lights, Camera, Take Action on Your Mental Health campaign. This month, the movie theatre company will donate fifty cents from the sale of every large popcorn bucket to support local mental health services and advocacy.

The campaign extends to all ten Celebration Cinema locations in Grand Rapids, Portage, Muskegon, Lansing, Benton Harbor, and Mount Pleasant.

Hope Network will be the primary beneficiary of the campaign. The funds will go to support Hope Network’s outpatient therapy and counseling, residential programs, and community services promoting mental health across Michigan.

The additional beneficiaries of the campaign include I Understand, The Mental Health Foundation’s Be Nice campaign, and Community of Hearts.

Studio C

“It’s our company’s goal to bring people together for a bit of love and connection over story, music, food, and entertainment,” said Emily Loeks, director of community affairs for Celebration Cinema. “We aim to contribute to the mental well-being of our community, inside the theatre and out.”

Celebration Cinema will also be the title sponsor of Hope Network’s upcoming event “Heroes for Hope 5K and Kids Fun Run.” The event will be held on Sunday, May 7. The run begins and ends at Studio Park. It will feature outdoor entertainment, popcorn for runners, and free superhero capes for kids registered for the fun run.

Studio C Heroes for Hope 5K and Kids Fun Run

Celebration Cinema will also host the Troll For Trout album release and benefit concert at Midtown on Friday, May 5. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit local mental health charities.

The month of May has a number of highly anticipated films, including Fast X and Disney’s live action remake of The Little Mermaid. This weekend, the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, will be released.

“This is the month when we see Marvel superheroes come to the big screen,” said Loeks. “We are glad to play a role in supporting every-day heroes who fight for their own mental health and reach out to support and advocate for others.”

Lights, Camera, Take Action on Your Mental Health will run through May at all ten Celebration Cinema locations. More information on the campaign can be found on the company’s website.

