CELEBRATING THE GREATEST GENERATION: Honor Parade and Flyover today in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Get ready to step back in time and honor the Greatest Generation this Labor Day with an Honor Parade & Wings of Honor flyover that goes through Grand Rapids.

Era-authentic vehicles, military equipment, veterans, Rosies the Riveters, Scouts, and a lot more will march through downtown starting on Ottawa Ave, just south of Calder Plaza, and end in the north parking lot of the Gerald R. Ford museum starting at 10:30 a.m. and ending at 12:00 p.m.

The event is free to the whole family.

PARADE MAP BELOW:

GGcelebration.org The parade is from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Following the parade at 12:30 p.m., stick around downtown for the Wings of Honor Flyover featuring historical WWII aircraft from across West Michigan, including those built at Willow Run.

FLYOVER ROUTE BELOW:

GGcelebration.org

"These, these individuals, who were forged in the fire of the Great Depression, were made absolutely ready for their time," Chairman for the Greatest Generation Celebration, Joel Westphal told me. "They never, they never asked for any Thank you. If you would have said and called them a hero, they would have basically said, What are you talking about? I just, I just did my job. I'm not a hero. But they are heroes when we look back and what they did and what they accomplished, they are all heroes."

Monday night at precisely 8:08 p.m., bells will also be ringing across Grand Rapids to remember the moment World War II officially ended.

