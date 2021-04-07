Celebrate National Beer Day at the award-winning City Built Brewing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The award-winning City Built Brewing, 820 Monroe Ave NW STE 155, Grand Rapids, is inviting people to celebrate National Beer Day on Wednesday.

The brewery is known for its unique brews and Puerto Rican food menu.

City Built was recently named top three brewpub by USA Today and its beer Prague Underground won for Best Beer Label.

If you look in-depth at how much money beer tourism in Grand Rapids brings in, a 2019 study by Experience Grand Rapids says it brought in $38.5 million in 2019.

Beer Tourism in Grand Rapids

That number is more than triple than 2015.

The study also found more than 94,000 beer tourists traveled to the region in the study year with about 25% coming from outside of Michigan.

40% of those visiting also stayed in hotels. The beer tourists helped bring 300 jobs and more than $9 million dollars to Kent County.