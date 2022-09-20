Celebrate Hispanic Heritage with live music and hands-on experiences!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

The 7 week program includes online and in-person events for kids and adults to share the rich history and culture woven into West Michigan by the Hispanic community.

GRPL is bringing special guest speakers, story times, and live music into the library for the celebration— culminating in a day-long Dia de los Muertos Festival in Roosevelt Park!

Be sure to pick up your own hands-on learning kit to learn about the Ofrenda— a key element in celebrating the Day of the Dead. Kits will be available between October 3rd and 30th, but supplies are limited to one per classroom or family.

The free event runs Thursday, September 15 – Thursday, November 3, 2022.