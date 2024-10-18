'Celebrate every finish line crossed' GR Marathon offers options to all runners

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 1st Annual University of Michigan Health-West Grand Rapids Marathon happens Sunday, October 20.

Thousands of runners are ready for one of West Michigan’s most inclusive events; organizers proudly bill the race as designed ‘by runners, for runners’ with its flat, fast course setting participants up to achieve personal bests and Boston Marathon qualification.

“We’ve designed it to be welcoming to everyone, from first-time marathoners to experienced runners looking for a Boston qualifier. No one is a stranger on this course, and we celebrate every finish line crossed,” says Don Kern, Race Director.

The race starts Sunday, but it’s an entire-weekend event with the Shakeout Run happening at 8 a.m. and the Grand Rapids Kids Marathon happening at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, plus stage presentations from local experts all day.

For the main event, an early start is planned for the “Velocity Challenged”, followed by the Wheelchair and Hand Cycle Division starts, the Opening Ceremony, and 8 a.m. official start.

“The Grand Rapids Marathon reflects everything we value as a community—support, encouragement, and a shared commitment to wellness,” said Greg Meyer, UM Health-West chief community officer and 1983 Boston Marathon champion. “This event brings us together to celebrate fitness and personal goals, and it’s a great way for our city to showcase its incredible spirit.”

Runners are expected to cross the finish line between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. depending on their chosen race.

Check out the race map or sign up here!

