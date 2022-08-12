Catholic Charities West Michigan hosting event preparing foster kids for school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Catholic Charities West Michigan has announced an upcoming event to help foster kids prepare for the upcoming school year. Confident Kids will be held on August 13 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

“It’s extremely important for all kids to have an excellent start to their school year,” said Catholic Charities West Michigan CEO David Bellamy. “That need is even greater for those in foster care, whose lives have already been disrupted.”

The event will feature hairstyling, barbering, and braiding services from 30 local hair professionals. Backpacks and other school supplies will be provided to students. There will also be shoes available from Soles4Soles.

Chick-fil-A gift cards, snow cones from Kona Ice, popcorn, and cotton candy will also be available to guests at the event.

“By providing school supplies and hairstyling services in a safe, fun community setting, the kids will leave with a sense of confidence and belonging that will help them adjust to a new environment this school year,” said Bellamy.

Confident Kids will be held on August 13 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Anyone who wishes to make a donation or sponsor the event can contact Karol Maurer at kmaurer@ccwestmi.org.

