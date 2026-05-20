Case dismissed against man accused of attempting to dox police officer involved in deadly shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor says the case has been dismissed against the man who attempted to dox a Grand Rapids police officer involved in the deadly shooting of Da'Quain Johnson in February.

Michael Buxton was charged after sharing the man who he thought was involved in the shooting's address along with other personal information on Facebook.

Investigators later determined, he had the wrong person and had shared the information of a man from the Upper Peninsula.

Buxton was charged with unlawful posting of a message and using a computer to commit a crime.

Now Prosecutor Chris Becker says after going through a restorative justice program, his office has decided to dismiss the case.

Read his full statement below.

The victim and Mr. Buxton went through our restorative justice program through the Dispute Resolution Center of West Michigan. We created this program for juvenile cases, but do utilize it for certain adult cases, generally moving violation causing injury or death. Given the facts, we felt this case would be an appropriate for such a referral. We cannot provide the details of what occurred in this meeting, but after the meeting occurred the victim was satisfied with what occurred and in the interests of justice the case has been dismissed. Chris Becker, Kent County Prosecutor

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