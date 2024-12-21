Capt. Terry Dixon retires from Grand Rapids PD after 26 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Capt. Terry Dixon is retiring from the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) after 26 years of serving the community.

Dixon served as a patrol officer in the North and South neighborhoods, a detective, a public information officer and a watch commander, the department says. He has been captain since 2021.

GRPD also credits Dixon with co-founding CLEAR, a mentorship program that delivers resources to people who are on parole or probation.

We’re told Dixon also led the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives’ chapter in West Michigan as its president.

GRPD expresses its gratitude to Captain Dixon for the service he provided during his time with the department.

