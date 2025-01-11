Calvin University volleyball team, student impacted by LA wildfires

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At least 10 people have died and countless others are hurt four days after wildfires began devastating the Los Angeles area.

Members of Calvin University were also impacted.

The men’s volleyball team is staying at Woodland Hills, located roughly 15 miles from the Kenneth fire. The 18-player team and staff are scheduled to play in a tournament at California Lutheran University.

Some players have had difficulty breathing. On a lighter note, their hotel is one of only several with power.

Head Coach Spencer Frederick spoke with us on how he’s adapting to the constantly evolving conditions.

“We had a big team meeting yesterday, and we said, ‘Hey, we're going to give you all the updates that we have right now. We're just going to monitor the situation,’” says Frederick. “They've been super flexible with everything and just understanding the situation and understanding of the people here that, you know, this is their livelihood.”

FOX 17’s Samantha Mesa also sat down with Jack Klop, a Calvin University student from the area. He is now home on break.

Jack recalled his grueling experience with the Palisades fire in Pasadena, including how quickly it broke out, the powerful winds fueling the blaze, and the efforts to evacuate.

He says he’s helping others by offering relief at an area high school. His siblings are also holding a clothing drive.

Jack adds he realizes how unprepared he was for emergencies, but he’s grateful to Michiganders who are lending a hand as the wildfire rages on.

“This is really helpful for people on the other side of the country to hear about this experience and to be a listening ear for people that are going through such a difficult situation and experience,” says Jack. “I'm really just remembering the importance of family and friends and just that material things are just temporary, and that family and friends are the things that we can stand and last through the time.”

He asks everyone to keep them in their prayers.

