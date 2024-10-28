Calvin University unveils lineup for 2025 January Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Calvin University has unveiled the lineup for its 2025 January Series.

The annual lecture series delivers speeches from leaders and inspirational figures from around the world.

University officials say the 39th series will be expanded to offer lectures throughout the year. It will begin with 10 lectures in January followed by more in the spring and fall.

The public is invited to view the series at the Calvin Fine Arts Center, through simulcast or on digital platforms. Lectures are scheduled to be held Mondays through Fridays at 12:30 p.m.

The following speakers will deliver lectures in January:



Jonathan Eig (Monday, Jan. 20): Author of King: A Life

Author of Todd Komarnicki (Tuesday, Jan. 21): Screenwriter of Sully and producer/director of Bonhoeffer

Screenwriter of and producer/director of John Inazu (Wednesday, Jan. 22): First Amendment scholar and founder of The Carver Project

First Amendment scholar and founder of The Carver Project Heather Templeton Dill (Thursday, Jan. 23): President of the John Templeton Foundation

President of the John Templeton Foundation Kristjan Prikk (Friday, Jan. 24): Estonian ambassador to the U.S.

Estonian ambassador to the U.S. Peter Sagal (Monday, Jan. 27): Host of NPR's Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me

Host of NPR's Alastair Humphreys (Tuesday, Jan. 28): National Geographic's Adventurer of the Year (2012)

National Geographic's Adventurer of the Year (2012) Reshma Saujani (Wednesday, Jan. 29): Founder of Girls Who Code and author of Pay Up

Founder of Girls Who Code and author of Michaela O'Donnell (Thursday, Jan. 30): Executive director of Fuller Seminary's Max De Pree Center for Leadership

Executive director of Fuller Seminary's Max De Pree Center for Leadership Hunter Woodhall (Friday, Jan. 31): Paralympics gold medalist and the first double amputee to obtain a Division I scholarship with the NCAA

January Speaker Series by WXMI on Scribd

Visit the lecture series’ webpage for more information.

