Calvin University to enter partnership with Compass Film School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University announced it plans to enter a partnership with Compass Film School.

The Grand Rapids university says they have signed a Letter of Intent with Compass College of Film and Media to integrate the latter with Calvin’s Department of Communication.

“Calvin and Compass are uniquely aligned in our missions to equip students to use their gifts to the glory of God,” says Calvin University President Wiebe Boer. “After an impressive year of student awards and faculty accomplishments in Calvin’s film and media major, the integration of Compass College’s in-depth technical program will add a new dimension as we continue to evolve our vision for faith-centered storytelling across traditional and emerging platforms and mediums.”

We’re told current students enrolled in Compass College will be able to transfer to Calvin University or be admitted directly if their present status allows it. Calvin will work to make sure credits accumulated at Compass will transfer, and the university will match this year’s expected tuition.

Calvin says the schools’ combined strengths will result in a higher-quality education and establish a presence for the university in the city’s downtown area. Compass College’s building on Sheldon Street will continue to be used for film studies.

Plans are expected to be finalized before the fall semester this year.

