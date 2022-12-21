Calvin University students stuck in Peru during protests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students from Calvin University are among the hundreds of American tourists stranded in Peru amid a deadly political unrest.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the university told FOX17 a group of 12 students and one faculty member, who had been studying abroad in Peru, was delayed in its return because of flight cancellations resulting from damage to the local airport.

A university response team has been in communication with the group to provide support and to coordinate with their families, the U.S. embassy, and the Peruvian government.

READ: Peru's new government declares police state amid protests

“Calvin University puts a high priority on the safety of our students, especially when they are traveling abroad… The airport reopened this week and we have made arrangements for them to be home by Christmas,” the university said in a statement.

FOX17 spoke with one of the impacted students and will have more on this story tonight at 10&11 pm.

MORE TO THE STORY: GR native stranded in Peru amid deadly protest

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

