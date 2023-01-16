Calvin University hosts annual MLK Day march

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University held its annual MLK Day march on campus Monday morning.

During the march, people listened to the “I have a dream” speech as well as “We Shall Overcome,” the gospel song and key anthem during the American Civil Rights movement.

First and foremost, Calvin said people can "live into" King's dream by recognizing the brokenness of the world.

Then, through realizing the need for change, problems can be addressed, and people can be loved.

"If we just take that attitude of love and caring about someone else, even if it's not our problem, caring about their welfare, as well as our welfare, we will live into what it means that beloved community that Dr. King so desired," said Michelle Loyd-Paige, executive associate to the president for diversity and inclusion at Calvin University.

The Calvin chapel speaker Gregory Thompson spoke on how King left a legacy of love and what it means to live our history in today's world.

