Calvin University announces tuition freeze for 2023–24 school year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University is freezing tuition for the 2023–24 school year.

Officials at the school say all undergraduate and graduate students are eligible for the “Freeze in ’23.”

We’re told the freeze was approved for undergrads by the Board of Trustees during the fall. It was approved for graduates last month.

“Every student, past, current, and future, matters to Calvin’s mission,” says Board Chair Bruce Los. “Freezing tuition is one tangible way we can say to students: we see you, we value you, and we will stand in the gap to ensure your Calvin journey is affordable.”

President Wiebe Boer says the tuition freeze is a demonstration of Calvin University’s commitment to the success of its students.

“Our students are eager to hone their God-given gifts and skills so they can make the world a better place in every sector and every geography,” says Boer. “We're excited to make them ready to do just that. This tuition freeze will help new students choose Calvin, and help our current students return with confidence.”

The freeze applies for a maximum of 18 credit hours each semester through summer 2024.

Read more about the tuition freeze on the university’s website.

