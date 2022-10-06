Bystanders help authorities rescue fisherman from Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids firefighters and bystanders rescued a fisherman from the Grand River on Thursday.

The city says the Grand Rapids Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team followed up on reports of someone unconscious in the water near the Sixth Street dam.

We’re told bystanders tried to help the person and the fisherman was already taken to shore by the time the rescue team arrived.

An angler who assisted in the rescue reportedly said, “[The fisherman’s] face was purple when I got to him.”

GRFD moved the fisherman to the launch area and assessed his condition, according to city officials.

The city tells us the fisherman verbally responded to authorities before he was taken to the emergency room.

GRFD extends their appreciation for the good Samaritans who assisted in the rescue.

