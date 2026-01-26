Butcher's Union in Grand Rapids named 11th-best U.S. restaurant by Yelp

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of Grand Rapids' premier restaurants found itself in a lofty position amid other American eateries.

Yelp, a crowd-sourced local business review website, just released its Top 100 U.S. Restaurants list for 2026. Butcher's Union came in just outside the top ten at number 11.

The locally-owned restaurant touted itself as a place that offers unrivaled cocktails and whiskey alongside flavorful dishes. Opened in 2017, it has been ranked at 4.6 stars out of 5 on Yelp's website by more than 1,400 people.

While it doesn't take reservations or have its own delivery service, Butcher's Union does offer take-out if you don't have the time to sit for a meal.

In it's 13th annual list, Yelp said it sorted through the highest-reviewed restaurants in the U.S. on its platform to come up with the list. Butcher's Union is the only restaurant from Michigan to appear on the list.

Topping the ranking was Ci Siamo in New York, an authentic Italian eatery that had the most reviews on Yelp.

For any restaurant to qualify for the list, it had to have a passing health score.

