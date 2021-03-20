Burger King to hire 150 employees in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Factatorial Holdings, LLC., the Burger King franchisee in the Grand Rapids area, is looking to hire 150 employees across all positions at its 26 locations in the city, according to Factatorial Holdings.

We’re told a host of benefits are offered to those hired by the company, including coverage for medical, dental and vision; discounted bus passes; competitive pay; PTO after 90 days of employment and more.

Those interested in applying may do so here.

“We are excited to be hiring again at Burger King,” says Deb Fragel, director of human resources. “Our business goals and our ‘people first’ processes make Burger King an employer of choice for the area.”

The franchisee tells us it also plans to remodel all Burger Kings in Grand Rapids and build 10 new locations.

