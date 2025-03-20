Buddy’s Pizza to hold fundraiser supporting Kids' Food Basket

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Buddy’s Pizza is holding a fundraiser to make sure thousands of children receive their daily meals.

One fifth of sales during the Buddy’s Giveback program will help support Kids’ Food Basket and its mission to feed 11,000 children every day, the pizza chain says.

Simply mention Kids’ Food Basket when you place an order on Thursday, March 27 between 11 a.m. and. 9 p.m. Use promo code GIVEBACK when ordering online.

Visit Buddy’s Pizza’s Facebook page for more information.

