Buddy’s Pizza giving away free pizza for a year at Grand Rapids location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Buddy’s Pizza in Grand Rapids is giving away free pizza for a year as part of its National Detroit-Style Pizza Day celebration.

The giveaway also marks the restaurant chain’s 77th anniversary, so the first 77 people in line will win.

Buddy's Pizza

National Detroit-Style Pizza Day is Friday, June 23, and doors open at the 28th Street location at 11 a.m.

In addition to the free pizza for a year giveaway, Buddy’s also pledged to donate one dollar from every pizza sold to the Salvation Army— this applies to all 22 locations.

Buddy’s Pizza has been around since 1946 when it became the birthplace of the original Detroit-style pizza.

Buddy's Pizza

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube