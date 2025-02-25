Broadway Grand Rapids brings shows making West Michigan debuts for 25-26 season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Seven spectacular shows – all in one place!

Broadway Grand Rapids is putting on one memorable season, with 7 huge productions making their Michigan debuts, including Water for Elephants, & Juliet, and The Great Gatsby.

Here’s the list:

Water for Elephants – October 7-12, 2025

The Book of Mormon – November 4-9, 2025

Kimberly Akimbo – January27-February 1, 2026

& Juliet – March 10-15, 2026

Disney’s The Lion King – April 8-26, 2026 (Included in the 6-show season ticket package)

The Outsiders – June 9-14, 2026

The Great Gatsby – July 21-26, 2026

“We’re delighted to present an extraordinary new season, with five spectacular shows making their Grand Rapids debuts,” shared Meghan Distel, Broadway Grand Rapids CEO. “From The Outsiders to Water for Elephants, this season brings an exciting mix of top-tier entertainment that will bring energy into our city and elevate Grand Rapids as a cultural destination.”

Season ticket packages come as either 5- or 6-show options, with the ability to add shows like The Book of Mormon to their list.

Current season ticket holders will be emailed details about renewing their membership while new season ticket packages are available now at the Broadway GR website, by calling them at 866-928-7469, or in-person the box office.

Individual show tickets will go on sale closer to the start of the season.

