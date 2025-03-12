Bridge Street Ministries launches campaign to establish permanent youth center in Burton Heights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bridge Street Ministries, a Grand Rapids-based urban youth development organization, has announced a public campaign to raise $1.1 million to purchase a property in the Burton Heights neighborhood. The goal is to establish a permanent home for their successful after-school initiative, Resurgence, which serves middle school students in the area.

For more than two decades, Bridge Street Ministries has invested in the lives of West Michigan's young people.

In 2024, they expanded their reach to the Burton Heights neighborhood, piloting a new site for their Resurgence program.

The Resurgence program provides a safe, Christ-centered environment where students can engage in various activities aimed at personal growth. The youth center offers diverse learning labs, including STEM, arts, cooking and Bible engagement.

Through these activities, students are exposed to new experiences that foster academic improvement, creativity and self-discovery.

After a successful first year, Bridge Street Ministries is now seeking to make the location permanent.

"We want to occupy the whole building and be a part of this community," said Ryan Waalkes, executive director of Bridge Street Ministries.

"We're excited to have a long-term presence here, where we can help elevate the voice of the community and support local families, residents, kids and businesses."

The organization currently serves 15–20 middle schoolers at the Burton Heights site, with plans to expand to 30–50 students as staffing and capacity grow.

"We believe that the youth of our urban communities can be our future leaders," Waalkes said. "We want to change the narrative from 'at risk' to 'high potential.'"

Bridge Street Ministries invites the community to support their campaign through donations, volunteering or spreading the word about their efforts.

To learn more and contribute towards the campaign, you can visit their website HERE.

