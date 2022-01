GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Brick Road Pizza Co. has announced its permanent closure on Sunday, Jan. 30.

The restaurant cited staffing and pandemic-related setbacks in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“We’d like to thank each and every one who has stepped through our doors for the last 13 years,” the post reads. “We deeply appreciate all the love and kindness all have shown us.”

The restaurant says they are open for takeout from 4–9 p.m. through Sunday.

