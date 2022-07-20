Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids spend the day at Ford Presidential Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday was FOX 17 Day at the Ford Presidential Museum.

Our very own Michelle Dunaway was there as kids from the Boys and Girls Club stopped by for a first-hand look at the Sistine Chapel exhibit.

The exhibition showcases the work of Michelangelo, offering visitors a never-before-seen perspective of one of the artist's greatest achievements.

Gallery guides were also on-hand to show kids around and answer any questions they may have.

The Boys & Girls Club says they're more than happy to bring the kids out for an unforgettable experience.

“This is kind of a great double whammy because they get them out downtown. It's great. It's a beautiful day, they get them to the Ford Museum, which is probably someplace they've never been and then they get to see this great exhibit about the Sistine Chapel,” said Patrick Placzkowski, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids.

In addition to checking out the exhibit, kids were also sent home with goodie bags.

This was all made possible through our partnership with the Boys & Girls Club and the Ford Presidential Museum.

