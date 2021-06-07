Bone marrow transplant recipient meets donors at Spectrum Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health’s Cancer Center and Adult Bone Marrow Transplant program welcomed a 12-year ALL survivor and bone marrow transplant recipient, Bob, over the weekend.

Bob visited one of his donors here in West Michigan and made a short stop at the Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion.

He’ll be riding with Team Lifeblood for the Tour de TC to raise funds and awareness for Be the Match.

The Tour de TC started Sunday, May 30 with a ride from Be the Match headquarters in Minneapolis and finishes at Mayo Jacksonville in Florida on July 25, 3,500 miles later.

That’s just in time to go to Charlotte, North Caroline to participate in the 24 Hours of Booty Ride on July 30 and 31.