GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bonded pair of pit bulls who needed a new home after their former owner died have found just that.

Magnus and Edie will be going to live with a man on a farm in northern Kent County, the GR Pit Bull Alliance told Fox 17.

The Alliance says the man actually worked 20 years ago for the father of the woman currently watching the dogs.

The adoptive family and the dogs hit it off when they met.