Body of missing veteran found near Grand River in Walker

GRPD, FOX 17
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The body of a 78-year-old man missing from the Kent County Veterans Home was found Friday afternoon, according to Grand Rapids police.

James Barcus was last seen leaving the Veterans Home on Monroe Avenue on Thursday. Police said the Navy veteran may have been experiencing issues with memory loss or dementia.

An off-duty Grand Rapids firefighter, who is part of the Michigan National Guard, found the body on the west side of the Grand River near North Park Street in Walker. Because Barcus was a veteran, Michigan National Guard members were brought in to help search for him.

The Walker Police Department will be heading the investigation.

"We are appreciative of the Michigan National Guard and the volunteers who assisted GRPD and GRFD with this search. We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Barcus' family and loved ones," Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said in a statement.

