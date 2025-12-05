GRPD asks for help locating missing man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing man.

GRPD says 78-year-old James Barcus was last seen leaving the Kent County Veterans Home on Monroe Ave NE Thursday afternoon.

He was wearing blue jeans, an Army green jacket, a black winter cap, and police say he walks with a hunched over back.

Police also add that he left his glasses and phone at the Veterans Home, and they explain that Barcus may be experiencing issues with memory loss or Dementia.

GRPD, FOX 17 GRPD is asking for help in tracking down 78-year-old James Barcus.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you can reach out to GRPD at 616-456-3400 or contact 911 if emergency circumstances are present.

