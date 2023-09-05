Board games now available at Grand Rapids Public Library

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Visitors at the Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) can now check out board games at participating locations!

Patrons with library cards may borrow games at the Main Library, West Leonard and Yankee Clipper branches, according to GRPL.

“Libraries are investing in game collections because game play supports our mission to provide opportunities to connect with others, practice critical thinking, and support literacy skills for patrons of all ages,” says Collection Services Director Ann Neff Rohs. “There are so many benefits we have seen in having games available to play in the library and we are excited to expand that impact and spread it out throughout the community."

Available titles include Catan, Sorry!, Battleship, Disney’s Villainous and dozens more!

Visit GRPL’s website for a full list of board games.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube