Blue's Gym to host charity golf outing Friday, more teams welcome

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Blue's Gym in Grand Rapids, which is dedicated to helping youth in the community, will host a charity golf outing on Friday.

The gym says there's still room for at least five teams to sign up for the outing.

Blue's Gym

Founded by world kickboxing champion Din Newville, Blue's Gym was created to keep kids busy and out of trouble.

The gym, on Kalamazoo Avenue, offers different classes. It also has a learning center filled with books and computers that kids can use to study.

Friday's golf outing aims to raise enough money so the gym can stay open through the summer, according to a Facebook post from Blue's Gym.

"The violence in Grand Rapids is claiming too many of our children's lives because of [a] lack of facilities being open. We've never shut down," the gym wrote Thursday.

The golf outing is taking place at Wallinwood Springs Golf Club in Georgetown Township. It's a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

