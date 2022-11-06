Blue Water Bridge turns purple for Epilepsy awareness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Blue Water Bridge turned purple on Saturday.

The Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan hopes to bring awareness to epilepsy.

One local family says seeing the bridge turn purple means everything to them. Eight-year-old Josephine Ward says she went from feeling different to special.

Josephine's mom Heather Ward says she wants other families to feel the same way.

"I didn't really like having epilepsy, and I felt like no one else had it. But then I met my awesome team," Josephine said.

"There's something very special about having a community and having other families that you are going through the same journey as you," Heather told FOX 17.

A journey that is easier together with much-needed support.

"We are out here in the wind, of course, but thinking about the winds of change, and we're so proud of our community, and all that they are able to do as advocates and as people who care for one another, and it makes a big difference," Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan Community Care Director Renee Roederer said.

Epilepsy is a central nervous system disorder that often causes the person to have seizures.

A moment this mom will never forget.

"It was the hardest day of my life, her first seizure. It was terrifying," Heather said.

"I feel scared and nervous. And I just don't feel right," Josephine added.

The two now share what's going on in their lives to spread awareness.

"I'm proud of her. She told me she wants when she grows up, she wants to help other little children," Heather said.

