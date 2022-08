GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Blue Man Group is coming back to Grand Rapids this fall!

The musical group is scheduled to perform at DeVos Performance Hall Sept. 27–28.

Patrons can look forward to music, comedy and art, all conveyed through non-verbal communication and custom instruments.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m., according to ASM Global.

ASM Global

