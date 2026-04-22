Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan relocating employees to downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More workers are headed to downtown Grand Rapids.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan says approximately 130 employees will be relocated to working out of the Skeketee Headquarters on Monroe Center.

Right now, those workers working out of Cascade, which will be closed.

“The vibrancy of Grand Rapids depends on the people who live, work and spend time here every day. When organizations like Blue Cross make decisions to bring more employees into the heart of the city, it strengthens our economy, supports local businesses and enhances the overall energy of our community. This kind of commitment helps ensure that Grand Rapids remains a place where businesses thrive and people want to be,” said Mayor LaGrand in a release.

Renovations at the downtown office will start in May, and the relocated employees will make the move in September.

"It's exciting to see companies continue to invest and grow," said Randy Thelen, President & CEO of The Right Place in a release. "Blue Cross is not only investing in its own future, it’s contributing to the continued vitality of Greater Grand Rapids."

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