BISSELL Pet Foundation hosts ‘Blocktail Party’ to raise money for pet programs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The BISSELL Blocktail Party returned to East Grand Rapids Tuesday to raise lifesaving funds for pets in need.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes brought their humans to the high school track for a night of mingling, pets and treats.

“I just love animals, so I’ve always been that way. And this, you know, instead of retiring, I guess I wanted to do something that was meaningful, and I’m just so fulfilled and love…saving lives. Really, really makes a difference,” Cathy Bissell, the founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said. “It’s bigger than what we think, just a party. It’s big in all respects of saving lives.”

For one pup, Tuesday was an extra special night.

One-year-old Ronan is a lab who doesn’t have much time left.

His foster mom Mariah is hoping to check things off the dog’s bucket list and they’re making progress— including their latest accomplishment of getting Ronan a job with MJR Landscape so he can plant a tree.

“His job title is their lead hole digger because that’s what a lab knows how to do best,” Mariah Klocke, Ronan’s foster mom, said. “Three milk bones an hour is his pay rate and his benefits are getting snoot boots and scratches behind his ear, which are his two favorite things.”

Ronan also got a few burgers Tuesday evening, which Celebrity Chef Paul Wahlberg of Wahlburgers served him.

Additionally, several adoptable dogs attended the Blocktail Party to find their forever homes.

There was also music and silent auctions.

All of the proceeds from this party will help benefit pets in need through BISSELL Pet Foundation’s pet programs.

