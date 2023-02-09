BISSELL launches emergency animal support program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The BISSELL Pet Foundation announced it has launched a new animal-support initiative that will assist pets and their owners in the event of a disaster.

Animal Incident Management (AIM), in collaboration with Animal Search and Rescue Training and Response (ASAR), allocates emergency resources to community members and response teams with search-and-rescue efforts, preplanning and recovery, according to BISSELL.

“After our lifesaving response to Hurricane Ian in 2022, we knew we needed to continue to strengthen our crisis and disaster capabilities to save even more lives before, during and after disasters strikes,” says BISSEL Pet Foundation Founder Cathy Bissell. “Together with ASAR, BISSELL Pet Foundation’s AIM initiative will break down the remaining barriers impacting pet homelessness that include disaster preparedness and vital training and mentorship.”

We’re told AIM will work with organizations such as the American Red Cross and Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) to help animals and owners recover from a disaster, as well as bolster communities’ resilience to hypothetical catastrophes.

