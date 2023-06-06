BISSELL Blocktail Party returns to help pets find homes

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The "Best DOG-GONE Party in Town" is back! The BISSELL Blocktail Party returns June 6.

The fun takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the East Grand Rapids High School Track. Celebrity Chef Paul Wahlberg of Wahlburgers will be live grilling, and local restaurants including Terra, Mudpenny, and Donkey Taqueria will be serving up dishes.

Also included: adoptable dogs from area shelters, a silent options, DJ AB, and a doggie bag stuffed with goodies for humans and pets alike.

Tickets are $100 per person, $50 for students with a valid student ID, and can be purchased online.

100% of the proceeds benefit pets in need through BISSELL Pet Foundation's pet programs.

