Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

BISSELL announces new adoption record for Empty the Shelters

Pip.jpg
BISSELL Pet Foundation
Pip.jpg
Bo.jpg
Lilly.jpg
Posted at 2:05 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 14:05:33-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The BISSELL Pet Foundation set a new adoption record!

BISSELL says its spring Empty the Shelters event found homes for more than 13,500 pets.

The program allows pet adoptions at $25 or less, made possible through donor funds.

“Our partners are reporting that ‘Empty the Shelters’ is driving even more adopters into their facilities. With the decline in transport, local adoptions have become our primary lifesaving tool,” says Founder Cathy Bissell. “This is an expensive program for our small foundation, but it is a proven success, and we can’t turn our backs when we know we can save thousands of lives in one event.”

We’re told 7,469 dogs and 6,035 cats were adopted at this month’s event.

To date, BISSELL’s Empty the Shelters program has found homes for more than 96,000 animals since 2016, the company tells us.

Click here to help fund future donation events.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News