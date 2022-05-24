BISSELL announces new adoption record for Empty the Shelters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The BISSELL Pet Foundation set a new adoption record!

BISSELL says its spring Empty the Shelters event found homes for more than 13,500 pets.

The program allows pet adoptions at $25 or less, made possible through donor funds.

“Our partners are reporting that ‘Empty the Shelters’ is driving even more adopters into their facilities. With the decline in transport, local adoptions have become our primary lifesaving tool,” says Founder Cathy Bissell. “This is an expensive program for our small foundation, but it is a proven success, and we can’t turn our backs when we know we can save thousands of lives in one event.”

We’re told 7,469 dogs and 6,035 cats were adopted at this month’s event.

To date, BISSELL’s Empty the Shelters program has found homes for more than 96,000 animals since 2016, the company tells us.

