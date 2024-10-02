Bipartisan town hall discusses steps to ensure election security in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bipartisan town hall discussing Michigan's upcoming election took place on Tuesday evening, as former members of Congress and election officials highlight the ongoing work to secure our ballots.

The panel focused on efforts to ensure voters have confidence in the November election, which includes addressing the several layers of security in place.

The panel consisted of former Democratic and Republican members of Congress who may have different opinions on election policy. However, they united together in their work to ensure elections are secure, transparent and accessible.

“That's really a hallmark of how we run elections and of democracy," Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. "The idea that we can all come together, disagree without being disagreeable, but also underscore our commitment to facts and truth and reality.”

Benson addressed the systems in place to secure our ballots, including the voter registration database. “Everything that we do to actually ensure dead people are removed as soon as they pass away, or non-citizens are not able to be added to the list,” Benson said.

The work goes beyond Nov. 5. “We also want to talk about all the things we do after the election, when all of the paper ballots have gone through the machines to make sure the results are accurate, certified and audited after the case,” Benson explained.

Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons also touched on election safety, stating, “I set the expectation that we are not going to tolerate any threats or violence, but I'm also not worried. Don't be scared, because we are prepared.”

When I asked Benson what voters can take away from Tuesday night's town hall, she explained that Michigan's elections are run by more than 1,500 professional clerks all across the state. Benson said, "They are dedicated and committed to making sure the results are accurate, that everyone has access to the elections, that their election processes are secure, and that all valid votes and only valid votes are being counted.”

According to Benson, elections are more secure in Michigan today than ever before.

