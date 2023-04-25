Billy Strings to perform at Van Andel on Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Billy Strings is coming to Grand Rapids in October.

The Grammy award-winning musician will perform at Van Andel Arena on Halloween night.

Pre-sale tickets for the October 31 show will be available starting April 26 at 10 a.m. with general ticket sales available on April 28 at 10 a.m.

The singer from Ionia County released his latest album, Me/And/Dad, in November. It’s the first album Strings has recorded with his dad, Terry Barber.

Strings’ other studio albums include 2021’s Renewal, 2019’s Home, and 2017’s Turmoil and Tinfoil.

In 2021, Home won a Grammy Award for Best Blues Grass Album. Earlier this year, Strings was nominated for a Grammy for Best American Roots Performance for his song “Love and Regret” from Renewal.

Strings is also scheduled to play at Pine Knob Music Theatre in June.

