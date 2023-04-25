Watch Now
Billy Strings to perform at Van Andel on Halloween

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Billy Strings performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Lexington, Ky. Strings won entertainer of the year at the genre’s top awards show, a major feat for the 28-year-old guitarist who beat out veteran performers. The Bluegrass Music Awards were handed out on Thursday, Sept. 30 in Raleigh, N.C., where Strings was also named guitar player of the year. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Posted at 11:04 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 11:04:15-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Billy Strings is coming to Grand Rapids in October.

The Grammy award-winning musician will perform at Van Andel Arena on Halloween night.

Pre-sale tickets for the October 31 show will be available starting April 26 at 10 a.m. with general ticket sales available on April 28 at 10 a.m.

The singer from Ionia County released his latest album, Me/And/Dad, in November. It’s the first album Strings has recorded with his dad, Terry Barber.

Strings’ other studio albums include 2021’s Renewal, 2019’s Home, and 2017’s Turmoil and Tinfoil.

In 2021, Home won a Grammy Award for Best Blues Grass Album. Earlier this year, Strings was nominated for a Grammy for Best American Roots Performance for his song “Love and Regret” from Renewal.

Strings is also scheduled to play at Pine Knob Music Theatre in June.

