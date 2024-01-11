Big changes coming for Mexican restaurant Adobe In & Out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Adobe In & Out has been a west-side staple in Grand Rapids since 1969. The owner recently announced that the flagship restaurant would be moving from Fulton Street to a half mile north on Bridge Street.

Adobe In & Out owner Spencer Boersma’s grandfather started the business more than 50 years ago when he opened the first Adobe across the street.

Spencer Boersma says, “He appreciated the culture and loved the food. Pulling from experiences through his travels, he came upon the recipes for chips and all our products, wet burrito and homemade tortilla chips. [It] has kept us in business for over 50 years; he was spot on with what the public wanted.”

They still make their chips every day along with guacamole and their homemade taco sauce. Boersma says it was time to make some changes to keep the restaurant growing. The biggest change will be to close the Fulton Street location and move a half mile north to the former El Sombrero building.

Boersma continues, “I’m excited to be over on Bridge Street and to ... continue to serve our customers but grab a new demographic as well.”

He plans on keeping the new location open late to take advantage of the bar crowd on the street.

“We get a lot of walking traffic from all the concerts and everything going on in the downtown area. But I'm hoping with the Bridge Street transition we'll be able to bring back the ... late-night menu items and ... increase our hours.”

In addition to the new Bridge Street location, Boersma plans on building a new take-out-only Adobe on Lake Michigan Drive in Standale and rebranding all restaurants as “Adobe Mexican kitchen.”

“We’re a staple of the west side and we've been around a long time. I was adamant about staying on the west side; I feel like we saw an opportunity on the Bridge Street site.”

Adobe plans to have the Standale location open by June and have the Bridge Street restaurant open by the end of the summer.

